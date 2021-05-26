Some nations said the findings of a WHO-led coronavirus inquiry were flawed by a lack of transparency and independence from Beijing. Photo: Reuters Some nations said the findings of a WHO-led coronavirus inquiry were flawed by a lack of transparency and independence from Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Some nations said the findings of a WHO-led coronavirus inquiry were flawed by a lack of transparency and independence from Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Balancing act for WHO on next phase of investigation into Covid-19 origins

  • UN body faces challenge to pursue ‘lines of inquiry that China will want … while at the same time meeting the expectations of the US’
  • There are growing calls to look into the theory that the virus emerged from a lab in Wuhan, but that would require full access to the facility

Simone McCarthy
Updated: 11:17pm, 26 May, 2021

