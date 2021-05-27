Top US and EU diplomats met in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss their shared concerns about China. Photo: AFP
US and EU officials meet to discuss concerns about China moves, including in Xinjiang and Hong Kong
- Deputy US Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Stefano Sannino of the EU also say Taiwan needs ‘meaningful participation’ in multilateral forums like the WHO
- Their joint statement, though, carries no policy declarations and makes no mention of any possible boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics
