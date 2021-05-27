The trial of Australian writer Yang Hengjun opened in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Weibo The trial of Australian writer Yang Hengjun opened in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Weibo
The trial of Australian writer Yang Hengjun opened in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Weibo
China /  Diplomacy

China’s trial of Yang Hengjun begins with Australia’s ambassador denied access

  • Political writer and novelist, who has been in detention for more than two years, is charged with spying and could face life in prison
  • Trial behind closed doors of 56-year-old naturalised Australian is expected to put further strain on relations between the two countries

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Sarah ZhengLinda Lew
Sarah Zheng  and Linda Lew

Updated: 11:30am, 27 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The trial of Australian writer Yang Hengjun opened in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Weibo The trial of Australian writer Yang Hengjun opened in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Weibo
The trial of Australian writer Yang Hengjun opened in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE