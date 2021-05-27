Montenegro’s President Milo Djukanovic spoke to China’s President Xi Jinping about the future of the “17+1” grouping after Lithuania announced at the weekend it was withdrawing. Photo: AFP
China-Europe relations: Xi ready to work with Montenegro after Lithuania quits ‘17+1’ group
- In phone call with Milo Djukanovic, Xi says China supports Montenegro taking an active environmental protection role in group
- In a separate call with Spanish Prime Minister Xi expresses hope Spain will help stabilise China-EU relations
Topic | China-EU relations
Montenegro’s President Milo Djukanovic spoke to China’s President Xi Jinping about the future of the “17+1” grouping after Lithuania announced at the weekend it was withdrawing. Photo: AFP