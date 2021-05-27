Wang Jingyu is pictured in an undisclosed location. Wang, a permanent resident of the United States and wanted by China, was freed by Dubai on Thursday, May 27, 2021, after spending weeks in detention, and boarded a flight to Turkey. Photo: Safeguard Defenders via AP Wang Jingyu is pictured in an undisclosed location. Wang, a permanent resident of the United States and wanted by China, was freed by Dubai on Thursday, May 27, 2021, after spending weeks in detention, and boarded a flight to Turkey. Photo: Safeguard Defenders via AP
US resident sought by China over social media comments freed after being detained in Dubai

  • Beijing had sought Wang Jingyu who was accused of ‘demeaning heroes and martyrs’ with online comments about deadly China-India border clash last year
  • Human rights group alleges Wang was questioned by Chinese diplomatic staff in UAE after being detained by police at Dubai airport

Updated: 7:02pm, 27 May, 2021

