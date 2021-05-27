A health worker vaccinates a man in Kathmandu. Photo: Zuma Wire/ DPA
China promises to give Nepal a million Covid-19 vaccines as it seeks to cement closer ties
- Offer of support is latest sign of improving relationship that has also seen Nepal expand its diplomatic presence by opening a new consulate
- Chinese President Xi Jinping offered to help in a call with his Nepalese counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari last week
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A health worker vaccinates a man in Kathmandu. Photo: Zuma Wire/ DPA