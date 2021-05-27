For the second time in a month Beijing spokesman have urged Australia to abide by the one-China principle. Relations between the two countries have been fractious for more than a year. Photo: Shutterstock For the second time in a month Beijing spokesman have urged Australia to abide by the one-China principle. Relations between the two countries have been fractious for more than a year. Photo: Shutterstock
China-Australia relations: Beijing accuses Canberra of ‘exaggerating threat of war’ over Taiwan

  • Chinese defence ministry spokesman says comments coming from Australia are provocative and damaging to relations between the two nations
  • It was the second time in a month Beijing urged Canberra to abide by the one-China principle

Kristin Huang
Updated: 8:49pm, 27 May, 2021

