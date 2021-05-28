Journalists wait outside the BC Supreme Court complex in 2018. Photo: Reuters Journalists wait outside the BC Supreme Court complex in 2018. Photo: Reuters
Journalists wait outside the BC Supreme Court complex in 2018. Photo: Reuters
Vancouver
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese online feud spills into real life, as woman is stabbed inside Vancouver courtroom

  • Two women who ‘barely know one another’ began trading insults on a Chinese internet forum in 2005, then sued each other for defamation in Canada
  • On Tuesday, Jing Lu was stabbed and seriously hurt inside the Supreme Court of British Columbia; Catherine Qinqin Shen has been charged with aggravated assault

Topic |   Vancouver
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 5:42am, 28 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Journalists wait outside the BC Supreme Court complex in 2018. Photo: Reuters Journalists wait outside the BC Supreme Court complex in 2018. Photo: Reuters
Journalists wait outside the BC Supreme Court complex in 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE