Journalists wait outside the BC Supreme Court complex in 2018. Photo: Reuters
Chinese online feud spills into real life, as woman is stabbed inside Vancouver courtroom
- Two women who ‘barely know one another’ began trading insults on a Chinese internet forum in 2005, then sued each other for defamation in Canada
- On Tuesday, Jing Lu was stabbed and seriously hurt inside the Supreme Court of British Columbia; Catherine Qinqin Shen has been charged with aggravated assault
Topic | Vancouver
