China became Britain’s largest goods trading partner in the first quarter of the year. Photo: AFP China became Britain’s largest goods trading partner in the first quarter of the year. Photo: AFP
China became Britain’s largest goods trading partner in the first quarter of the year. Photo: AFP
Britain
China /  Diplomacy

China-UK relations: Beijing plays up trade but says Britain must respect its sovereignty

  • In foreign ministers’ call Wang Yi defends China’s policies on Hong Kong and Xinjiang while Dominic Raab raises human rights concerns
  • China replaces Germany as Britain’s biggest source of imports, prompting warnings within Britain not to become too dependent on trade with China

Topic |   Britain
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 5:27pm, 28 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China became Britain’s largest goods trading partner in the first quarter of the year. Photo: AFP China became Britain’s largest goods trading partner in the first quarter of the year. Photo: AFP
China became Britain’s largest goods trading partner in the first quarter of the year. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE