North Korean ambassador to China Ri Ryong-nam (left) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi link arms in Beijing on Thursday. Wang reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to “traditional friendship” with the North. Photo: Xinhua
China promises economic support for sanctions-hit neighbour North Korea
- Foreign minister tells Pyongyang’s ambassador that Beijing will keep up strategic communication and boost cooperation
- They also agree to strengthen coordination on the Korean peninsula situation, following last week’s Biden-Moon talks
