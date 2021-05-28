A nominee for a senior US defence department position suggests the US “should be considering strongly” an effort to help Taiwan strengthen its ability to conduct irregular warfare. Photo: US Pacific Fleet/Facebook A nominee for a senior US defence department position suggests the US “should be considering strongly” an effort to help Taiwan strengthen its ability to conduct irregular warfare. Photo: US Pacific Fleet/Facebook
A nominee for a senior US defence department position suggests the US “should be considering strongly” an effort to help Taiwan strengthen its ability to conduct irregular warfare. Photo: US Pacific Fleet/Facebook
US should help Taiwan prepare for irregular war, hearing told, but experts fear destabilising region

  • Christopher Maier, nominee for a senior US defence position, says special operators can help Taiwanese troops hone skills to fend off PLA aggression
  • Cross-strait experts say the comments are irresponsible and risk interfering in peaceful negotiations

Kristin Huang
Updated: 10:30pm, 28 May, 2021

