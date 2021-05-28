A nominee for a senior US defence department position suggests the US “should be considering strongly” an effort to help Taiwan strengthen its ability to conduct irregular warfare. Photo: US Pacific Fleet/Facebook
US should help Taiwan prepare for irregular war, hearing told, but experts fear destabilising region
- Christopher Maier, nominee for a senior US defence position, says special operators can help Taiwanese troops hone skills to fend off PLA aggression
- Cross-strait experts say the comments are irresponsible and risk interfering in peaceful negotiations
Topic | China’s military
A nominee for a senior US defence department position suggests the US “should be considering strongly” an effort to help Taiwan strengthen its ability to conduct irregular warfare. Photo: US Pacific Fleet/Facebook