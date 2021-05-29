The issuing of visas has been halted for senior Chinese officials employed by four intelligence and law enforcement departments as well as their spouses and children. Photo: Xinhua
Entry denied: US blocks college visas for children of Chinese police officers
- Offspring of police officers report blocked visa applications after US embassy announces ‘temporary’ measure for some government workers and their families
- Britain the most popular destination but fewer Chinese apply to study in Australia following escalating tension between the two countries, say education consultants
Topic | US-China relations
The issuing of visas has been halted for senior Chinese officials employed by four intelligence and law enforcement departments as well as their spouses and children. Photo: Xinhua