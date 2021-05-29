US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a hearing in Washington. Photo: DPA US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a hearing in Washington. Photo: DPA
US bans imports from Chinese fishing fleet over forced labour allegations

  • Officials say Indonesian workers hired onto Dalian Ocean Fishing vessels were subjected to physical violence, debt bondage and other abuses
  • This is the first such action by US customs against an entire fleet, as opposed to targeting individual vessels

Reuters
Updated: 1:48am, 29 May, 2021

