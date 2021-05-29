US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a hearing in Washington. Photo: DPA
US bans imports from Chinese fishing fleet over forced labour allegations
- Officials say Indonesian workers hired onto Dalian Ocean Fishing vessels were subjected to physical violence, debt bondage and other abuses
- This is the first such action by US customs against an entire fleet, as opposed to targeting individual vessels
Topic | US-China relations
