China’s Ethiopian ambitions suffer setback with telecoms decision

  • The African country’s drive to open up its telecoms market saw a US-backed international consortium beating a Chinese-supported bid for a mobile licence
  • Ethiopia says it does not want to become a forum for a ‘proxy war’ between the two powers and is open to everyone for business

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 5:00pm, 29 May, 2021

The launch of Ethio-Telecom's mobile money service Tele-Birr, which was developed by Huawei. Photo: Xinhua The launch of Ethio-Telecom's mobile money service Tele-Birr, which was developed by Huawei. Photo: Xinhua
