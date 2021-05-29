Philippine Coast Guard personnel survey Chinese ships in Sabina Shoal. Photo: Reuters
Philippines lodges protest over China’s ‘illegal’ South China Sea presence and activities
- Manila demands the withdrawal of Chinese vessels from the area around Thitu island in the disputed Spratley chain
- Relations between the two countries have been damaged by the months long presence of fishing boats and other ships in the Philippine exclusive economic zone
Topic | South China Sea
