Philippine Coast Guard personnel survey Chinese ships in Sabina Shoal. Photo: Reuters Philippine Coast Guard personnel survey Chinese ships in Sabina Shoal. Photo: Reuters
South China Sea
China /  Diplomacy

Philippines lodges protest over China’s ‘illegal’ South China Sea presence and activities

  • Manila demands the withdrawal of Chinese vessels from the area around Thitu island in the disputed Spratley chain
  • Relations between the two countries have been damaged by the months long presence of fishing boats and other ships in the Philippine exclusive economic zone

Reuters
Updated: 12:40pm, 29 May, 2021

