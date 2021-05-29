Philippine coastguard personnel survey Chinese ships in Sabina Shoal. Photo: Reuters Philippine coastguard personnel survey Chinese ships in Sabina Shoal. Photo: Reuters
Philippines lodges protest over China’s ‘illegal’ South China Sea presence and activities

  • Manila is demanding the withdrawal of Chinese vessels from the area around Thitu island in the disputed Spratly chain
  • Relations between the two countries have been damaged by the months long presence of fishing boats and other ships in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone

Reuters
Reuters in Manila

Updated: 9:11pm, 29 May, 2021

