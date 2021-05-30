Relations between China and the EU have come under strain in recent weeks. Photo: Reuters Relations between China and the EU have come under strain in recent weeks. Photo: Reuters
Can China keep relations with EU on course?

  • The European Parliament’s decision to suspend ratification of an investment deal was a serious blow, but avenues for cooperation remain
  • The country’s foreign minister told a conference last week that the two sides could work together on a range of topics, not just climate change

Rachel Zhang
Updated: 11:25pm, 30 May, 2021

