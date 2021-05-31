Black Johnson is the site of the proposed industrial harbour in Sierra Leone. Photo: Handout
Locals fear Chinese fishing plant threatens ‘environmental catastrophe’ in Sierra Leone
- Residents warn that the planned facility will destroy pristine rainforest and fishing stocks and people will be displaced
- China and the local authorities deny accusations that the US$55m deal will pave the way for a fishmeal factory
Topic | China-Africa relations
