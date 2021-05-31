Author and journalist Peter Hessler will be leaving China with his family after his teaching contract with Sichuan University was not renewed. Photo: Handout
China author Peter Hessler loses teaching post at Sichuan University
- No reason has been given for the university’s decision not to renew the writer’s contract, which was confirmed on Monday
- Hessler has written four books on his experiences in the country and is also The New Yorker’s China correspondent
