China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus: Serbia backs China against ‘vaccine diplomacy’ critics

  • Serbian foreign minister says shots are about saving lives, not geostrategy
  • Belt and road rail link between Belgrade and Budapest will aide regional connectivity, Selakovic says

Topic |   China-EU relations
Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00pm, 31 May, 2021

Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic says the Belgrade-Budapest railway is about more than connecting Serbia and Hungary. Photo: Tass
