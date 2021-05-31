Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic says the Belgrade-Budapest railway is about more than connecting Serbia and Hungary. Photo: Tass
Coronavirus: Serbia backs China against ‘vaccine diplomacy’ critics
- Serbian foreign minister says shots are about saving lives, not geostrategy
- Belt and road rail link between Belgrade and Budapest will aide regional connectivity, Selakovic says
Topic | China-EU relations
Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic says the Belgrade-Budapest railway is about more than connecting Serbia and Hungary. Photo: Tass