Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney (left) meets Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Guizhou on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Wang Yi calls on EU to be calm and rational as he meets Irish foreign minister
- Europe should have ‘objective and comprehensive understanding of China’s development stage’, Chinese foreign minister tells counterpart Simon Coveney
- Ireland is a stable force in the EU, Wang says, amid strained relations between the bloc and Beijing
Topic | China-EU relations
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney (left) meets Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Guizhou on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua