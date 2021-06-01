Diana Mickeviciene, the Lithuanian ambassador to China, says leaving the 17+1 platform has been a trade calculation. Photo: Simon Song
exclusive | Lithuania quit 17+1 because access to Chinese market did not improve, its envoy says
- Expectation for joining was better market access that was not forthcoming, says Lithuanian ambassador Diana Mickeviciene
- Withdrawal was the latest blow to relations between the two countries, at a time when China-EU ties have also been strained
Topic | China-EU relations
Diana Mickeviciene, the Lithuanian ambassador to China, says leaving the 17+1 platform has been a trade calculation. Photo: Simon Song