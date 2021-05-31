Yuan Chengji (right) appealed for his father’s release at a press conference in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: Kyodo Yuan Chengji (right) appealed for his father’s release at a press conference in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: Kyodo
China /  Diplomacy

Detained Chinese historian is not a spy, says son in latest call for his release

  • Yuan Keqin, 65, worked in Japan but disappeared while visiting China in 2019 for a family funeral, then the following year was revealed to be detained
  • China has not given details of the indictment or what Yuan is accused of, son says

Topic |   China-Japan relations
Kyodo
Updated: 9:11pm, 31 May, 2021

