Yuan Chengji (right) appealed for his father’s release at a press conference in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: Kyodo
Detained Chinese historian is not a spy, says son in latest call for his release
- Yuan Keqin, 65, worked in Japan but disappeared while visiting China in 2019 for a family funeral, then the following year was revealed to be detained
- China has not given details of the indictment or what Yuan is accused of, son says
Topic | China-Japan relations
