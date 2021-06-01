Qiu Ziming, 38, has been sentenced to eight months in jail for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”. Photo: 163.com Qiu Ziming, 38, has been sentenced to eight months in jail for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”. Photo: 163.com
China jails popular blogger over India border clash death toll query

  • Qiu Ziming found guilty of demeaning ‘heroes and martyrs’ after questioning official Chinese statement about the bloody Himalayan confrontation
  • Former journalist ordered to apologise publicly within 10 days from judgment to eliminate the influence of his remarks: state media

Topic |   China-India relations
Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 10:00pm, 1 Jun, 2021

Qiu Ziming, 38, has been sentenced to eight months in jail for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”. Photo: 163.com Qiu Ziming, 38, has been sentenced to eight months in jail for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”. Photo: 163.com
