French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who held a video conference on Monday, called for an explanation for the alleged spying. Photo: AFP
China calls US ‘world’s top hacking empire’ after Denmark spying claim
- ‘This fully exposes that the US is not truly upholding cybersecurity but suppressing competitors,’ Chinese foreign ministry spokesman says
- US National Security Agency used Danish cables to spy on officials in Sweden, Norway, France and Germany, Danish broadcaster reported
