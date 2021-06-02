Tensions over the resource-rich South China Sea have long weighed on relations between China and Vietnam. Photo: Reuters Tensions over the resource-rich South China Sea have long weighed on relations between China and Vietnam. Photo: Reuters
South China Sea rivals agree to set up hotline ‘to cope with emergencies’

  • Chinese and Vietnamese navy chiefs also vow to improve information sharing and boost cooperation
  • Direct line seen as a way to help manage tensions over their territorial disputes in the waterway

Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 2 Jun, 2021

