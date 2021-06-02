It’s not the first time President Xi Jinping has called on party cadres and state media to present the country in a positive light. Photo: AP
Xi Jinping wants isolated China to ‘make friends and win over the majority’
- Chinese president calls for better communication to improve the country’s image and counter criticism
- He tells Politburo that ‘high-level experts’ should use global conferences, forums and foreign media to speak out
Topic | US-China relations
It’s not the first time President Xi Jinping has called on party cadres and state media to present the country in a positive light. Photo: AP