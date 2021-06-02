It’s not the first time President Xi Jinping has called on party cadres and state media to present the country in a positive light. Photo: AP It’s not the first time President Xi Jinping has called on party cadres and state media to present the country in a positive light. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Xi Jinping wants isolated China to ‘make friends and win over the majority’

  • Chinese president calls for better communication to improve the country’s image and counter criticism
  • He tells Politburo that ‘high-level experts’ should use global conferences, forums and foreign media to speak out

Topic |   US-China relations
Shi JiangtaoLaura Zhou
Shi Jiangtao  and Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 6:34am, 2 Jun, 2021

