People's Liberation Army soldiers march next to the entrance to the Forbidden City during the opening ceremony of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing in May 2020. Photo: AFP
US agency not doing its job to halt tech to China’s military, says congressional report
- The Commerce Department has been slow to create a list of sensitive technology that should be scrutinised before export, according to the document
- The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission report questions whether a more-than-two-year delay in developing the list should be investigated
Topic | US-China tech war
