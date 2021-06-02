In a report published by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC), the advisory board said the Commerce Department had been very slow to come up with a list of “emerging and foundational” technologies that should be examined before exporting to China. Photo: AFP
US ‘may exacerbate national security risks’ with unclear China tech restrictions, new congessional report says
- The Commerce Department has been slow to create a list of sensitive technology that should be scrutinised before export, according to the document
- The lack of clarity required by law passed in 2018, ‘may exacerbate national security risks’, says report author
Topic | US-China tech war
