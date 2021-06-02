A plane with a Chinese flag on its tail in a picture supplied by the Royal Malaysian Air Force on Monday. Photo: Reuters
China insists it did nothing wrong after Malaysia complains about air force ‘intrusion’
- The foreign ministry in Beijing says Monday’s flight activity was a routine activity that was in accordance with international law
- Malaysia says 16 transport planes carried out ‘suspicious’ activities in the South China Sea, but one military source says only two aircraft were involved
Topic | China-Asean relations
