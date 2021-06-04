The Communist Party’s International Department plays an important role in China’s foreign relations. Photo: Reuters
Explainer |
Communist Party’s little-known department gives China ‘extra hand’ in foreign relations
- Central Committee’s International Department plays an active role in overseas engagement but is largely overlooked
- The ID’s stated aim is to support state diplomacy through party-to-party exchanges
The Communist Party’s International Department plays an important role in China’s foreign relations. Photo: Reuters