Communist Party’s little-known department gives China ‘extra hand’ in foreign relations

  • Central Committee’s International Department plays an active role in overseas engagement but is largely overlooked
  • The ID’s stated aim is to support state diplomacy through party-to-party exchanges

Topic |   China’s Communist Party turns 100
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 5:15am, 4 Jun, 2021

The Communist Party’s International Department plays an important role in China’s foreign relations. Photo: Reuters
