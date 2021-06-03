As its rift with the West deepens, Beijing fears the Five Eyes could become a platform to coordinate policy on China. Illustration: Henry Wong As its rift with the West deepens, Beijing fears the Five Eyes could become a platform to coordinate policy on China. Illustration: Henry Wong
As its rift with the West deepens, Beijing fears the Five Eyes could become a platform to coordinate policy on China. Illustration: Henry Wong
China /  Diplomacy

Are the Five Eyes nations banding together in united front against China?

  • For the last seven decades the network has been an intelligence platform for the US, Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand
  • But a common message on Hong Kong suggests its remit could become broader

Topic |   US-China relations
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 11:00pm, 3 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
As its rift with the West deepens, Beijing fears the Five Eyes could become a platform to coordinate policy on China. Illustration: Henry Wong As its rift with the West deepens, Beijing fears the Five Eyes could become a platform to coordinate policy on China. Illustration: Henry Wong
As its rift with the West deepens, Beijing fears the Five Eyes could become a platform to coordinate policy on China. Illustration: Henry Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE