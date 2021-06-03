Japanese and US ships transit the Pacific during a joint maritime exercise in February, amid rising tensions with Beijing. Photo: US Pacific Fleet
Taiwan vows to defend itself against Beijing, but would Japan join in?
- If a war occurs, ‘we’ll fight it ourselves’, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu tells Tokyo
- Yet signs that Japan’s approach to handling Beijing may be evolving are indicative of international concerns
Topic | Taiwan
