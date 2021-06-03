Japanese and US ships transit the Pacific during a joint maritime exercise in February, amid rising tensions with Beijing. Photo: US Pacific Fleet Japanese and US ships transit the Pacific during a joint maritime exercise in February, amid rising tensions with Beijing. Photo: US Pacific Fleet
Japanese and US ships transit the Pacific during a joint maritime exercise in February, amid rising tensions with Beijing. Photo: US Pacific Fleet
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan vows to defend itself against Beijing, but would Japan join in?

  • If a war occurs, ‘we’ll fight it ourselves’, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu tells Tokyo
  • Yet signs that Japan’s approach to handling Beijing may be evolving are indicative of international concerns

Topic |   Taiwan
Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 10:00pm, 3 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Japanese and US ships transit the Pacific during a joint maritime exercise in February, amid rising tensions with Beijing. Photo: US Pacific Fleet Japanese and US ships transit the Pacific during a joint maritime exercise in February, amid rising tensions with Beijing. Photo: US Pacific Fleet
Japanese and US ships transit the Pacific during a joint maritime exercise in February, amid rising tensions with Beijing. Photo: US Pacific Fleet
READ FULL ARTICLE