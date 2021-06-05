China dominates the extraction and processing of rare earths, a group of 17 minerals used in a range of hi-tech industries. Photo: Handout
US, EU rare earth race to break China dominance risks fuelling global rivalry
- Study finds efforts by Washington and Brussels to reduce reliance on Chinese supplies could intensify competition for access
- Rare earths are a vital component of many hi-tech industries including electric car batteries and solar panels
Topic | Rare earths
China dominates the extraction and processing of rare earths, a group of 17 minerals used in a range of hi-tech industries. Photo: Handout