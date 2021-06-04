Economics and trade remain the cornerstone of China-US relations, a state media commentary has said. Photo: AP Economics and trade remain the cornerstone of China-US relations, a state media commentary has said. Photo: AP
China-US relationship needs ‘cool heads and new strategy’ from Beijing

  • A state media commentary has welcomed a resumption in economic talks but warned against an emotional response to disputes
  • Taoran Notes said both sides had reacted emotionally in the past but now needed to find a better way to get along

Teddy Ng
Updated: 12:47pm, 4 Jun, 2021

