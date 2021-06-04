On May 5, Afghan security forces stand near an armoured vehicle during fighting between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters on the outskirts of Lashkar Gah, the capital city of Helmand province. Photo: AFP
China seeks to expand belt and road to Afghanistan in name of security as US withdraws troops
- After China-Afghanistan-Pakistan video conference Wang Yi says Afghans face uncertainty but also opportunity to ‘truly control their own destiny’
- Risks for Beijing include a lack of cultural understanding in the region and potential accusation of creating a ‘debt trap’ for Kabul, says professor
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
On May 5, Afghan security forces stand near an armoured vehicle during fighting between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters on the outskirts of Lashkar Gah, the capital city of Helmand province. Photo: AFP