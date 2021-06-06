Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto last weekend. Photo: Xinhua Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto last weekend. Photo: Xinhua
China tries to get back into the Euro game after ‘yellow card’ for its cooperation platform

  • Observers expect Beijing to alter its approach after Lithuania left the ‘divisive’ 17+1 grouping for Central and Eastern European countries
  • Despite complaints that the promised benefits have not materialised, other members are expected to wait to see how China responds to the setback

Amber Wang in Beijing and Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 8:52am, 7 Jun, 2021

