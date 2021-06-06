Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto last weekend. Photo: Xinhua
China tries to get back into the Euro game after ‘yellow card’ for its cooperation platform
- Observers expect Beijing to alter its approach after Lithuania left the ‘divisive’ 17+1 grouping for Central and Eastern European countries
- Despite complaints that the promised benefits have not materialised, other members are expected to wait to see how China responds to the setback
Topic | China-EU relations
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto last weekend. Photo: Xinhua