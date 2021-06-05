The US Senate’s new China legislation includes one area of great interest to Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer: the allocation of up to US$80 billion over five years for basic and advanced tech research. Photo: AFP
US Senate poised to vote on legislation countering China on multiple fronts
- The US Innovation and Competition Act would strengthen ties with Taiwan, steer billions to tech research and sanction more Chinese officials for Xinjiang
- The bill, which is expected to come up for a vote on Tuesday, is regarded by many observers as likely to pass
Topic | US-China relations
The US Senate’s new China legislation includes one area of great interest to Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer: the allocation of up to US$80 billion over five years for basic and advanced tech research. Photo: AFP