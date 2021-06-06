Huawei has plans to build a 5G equipment plant in France. Photo: Bloomberg Huawei has plans to build a 5G equipment plant in France. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei has plans to build a 5G equipment plant in France. Photo: Bloomberg
As nations build 5G networks, US national security fears about Huawei aren’t broadly shared, report finds

  • ‘A common security policy towards Chinese investment in digital infrastructure is unlikely’, a new study by the Overseas Development Institute says
  • Some countries are following the hardline US policy, so Huawei may have to focus on building self-sufficiency in key components such as chips

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 9:45pm, 6 Jun, 2021

