Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) thanked his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov (right) for his stand against the US on the origins of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) thanked his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov (right) for his stand against the US on the origins of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) thanked his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov (right) for his stand against the US on the origins of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China calls on Russia to hold the line against ‘US perverse acts’

  • Chinese foreign minister says Washington is using democracy and human rights to interfere in the domestic politics of other countries
  • Wang Yi thanks Sergey Lavrov for his support in the revived debate about the origins of the coronavirus

Topic |   US-China relations
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 10:18pm, 5 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) thanked his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov (right) for his stand against the US on the origins of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) thanked his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov (right) for his stand against the US on the origins of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) thanked his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov (right) for his stand against the US on the origins of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE