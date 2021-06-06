Protesters in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday demonstrating against the right-wing Fidez party of Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the planned construction in the city of a satellite campus of Shanghai’s Fudan University. Photo: AFP
Thousands march in Budapest against Hungary’s plan to build Chinese university campus
- Plans to build a satellite campus of Fudan University in Budapest drew an estimated 10,000 to a protest in the capital, organisers said
- Campus to be built instead of an area of affordable housing for students and has caused outcry among opposition figures in Hungary
