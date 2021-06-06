Protesters hold the portraits of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a rally in Addis Ababa on May 30 against US sanctions over the conflict in Tigray. Photo: AFP Protesters hold the portraits of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a rally in Addis Ababa on May 30 against US sanctions over the conflict in Tigray. Photo: AFP
Why China is taking a low profile on Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict

  • Hundreds of Chinese workers had to flee the northern Ethiopian region after war erupted in November
  • Washington responded to the violence with sanctions but Beijing has had a more muted approach

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 9:08pm, 6 Jun, 2021

