US senators Dan Sullivan, Tammy Duckworth and Chris Coons wave next to Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and Brent Christensen, head the de facto US embassy. Photo: Reuters
US promises to give Taiwan 750,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, but senators’ visit is likely to further anger Beijing
- President Tsai Ing-wen thanks the bipartisan group for the ‘timely rain’ as the island fights an outbreak
- The visit and vaccine pledge, as well as the senators’ use of a military plane, are all expected to further damage US-China relations
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
US senators Dan Sullivan, Tammy Duckworth and Chris Coons wave next to Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and Brent Christensen, head the de facto US embassy. Photo: Reuters