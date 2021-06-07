The president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach (left), during the handover ceremony of the Olympic flag to the mayor of Beijing, Chen Jining, in 2018. Photo: AFP The president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach (left), during the handover ceremony of the Olympic flag to the mayor of Beijing, Chen Jining, in 2018. Photo: AFP
Politicians push Beijing Winter Olympics ‘diplomatic boycott’ across 11 Western countries

  • Elected representatives across Europe and North America call for governments to decline invitations to February’s Games
  • Campaign follows rights groups’ calls for a full boycott over human rights infringements in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, charges denied by Beijing

Finbarr Bermingham
Updated: 5:24pm, 7 Jun, 2021

