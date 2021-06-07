Indonesia is hoping to work with China on a complete Covid-19 vaccine production chain, with the establishment of a regional manufacturing centre in the country. Photo: AP
China pledges joint Covid-19 vaccine production plan with Indonesia
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi agrees deeper cooperation with Indonesian president’s envoy including regional vaccine making centre
- South China Sea memorandum of understanding signed and Belt and Road Initiative commitments also made during weekend meeting
Topic | China-Asean relations
