China pledges joint Covid-19 vaccine production plan with Indonesia

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi agrees deeper cooperation with Indonesian president’s envoy including regional vaccine making centre
  • South China Sea memorandum of understanding signed and Belt and Road Initiative commitments also made during weekend meeting

Sarah Zheng
Updated: 1:30pm, 7 Jun, 2021

Indonesia is hoping to work with China on a complete Covid-19 vaccine production chain, with the establishment of a regional manufacturing centre in the country. Photo: AP
