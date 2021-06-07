Chinese vaccines arrive at the Phnom Penh airport in April. Cambodia and other Asean members were among the first nations to start using Chinese Covid-19 jabs. Photo: Xinhua
China pushes for closer ties in Asean talks, with focus on pandemic
- Foreign ministers meet in Chongqing, Beijing says ‘pragmatic cooperation’ and regional peace and security also on agenda
- Officials at separate meeting agree to resume negotiations on code of conduct for the South China Sea
Topic | Asean
