Three-quarters of European firms operating in China said they had foreign workers who were unable to return to the country. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s Covid-19 border restrictions ‘could drive away foreign talent’
- With many foreign workers unable to return to China, the talent pool may never fully recover, EU Chamber of Commerce in China says
- Entry restrictions are the top challenge cited by survey respondents, who also say forced technology transfer continued despite China banning it
Topic | China-EU relations
