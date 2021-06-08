Three-quarters of European firms operating in China said they had foreign workers who were unable to return to the country. Photo: Bloomberg Three-quarters of European firms operating in China said they had foreign workers who were unable to return to the country. Photo: Bloomberg
Three-quarters of European firms operating in China said they had foreign workers who were unable to return to the country. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Diplomacy

China’s Covid-19 border restrictions ‘could drive away foreign talent’

  • With many foreign workers unable to return to China, the talent pool may never fully recover, EU Chamber of Commerce in China says
  • Entry restrictions are the top challenge cited by survey respondents, who also say forced technology transfer continued despite China banning it

Topic |   China-EU relations
Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu in Beijing

Updated: 9:30am, 8 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Three-quarters of European firms operating in China said they had foreign workers who were unable to return to the country. Photo: Bloomberg Three-quarters of European firms operating in China said they had foreign workers who were unable to return to the country. Photo: Bloomberg
Three-quarters of European firms operating in China said they had foreign workers who were unable to return to the country. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE