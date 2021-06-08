China's ambassador to Canada, Cong Peiwu, in 2019. The embassy has issued a statement denying that Beijing harasses opponents in Canada. Photo: Associated Press
Foreign interference is ‘not in our genes’, China’s embassy in Canada says, denying diaspora ‘harassment’ report
- A report to Canadian parliament by advocacy group Alliance Canada Hong Kong said Beijing had created ‘a global system of control, surveillance, and influence’
- The embassy calls the charges a ‘smear’ and warns critics to ‘refrain from going down the wrong path further’
