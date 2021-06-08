Hu Anming arrives at court in Knoxville, Tennessee on Monday for the first day of his trial on charges of defrauding Nasa, which he denies. Photo: AP
US professor accused of hiding ties to China university stands trial
- Hu Anming pleads not guilty to defrauding Nasa by failing to disclose links in grant applications
- Charges are part of a Justice Department crackdown against researchers who conceal ties to Chinese institutions
